Miami Dolphins name Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Miami Dolphins are now naming Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, according to tweet posted on Tuesday by Sportscenter.
This comes after his NFL debut on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Quarterback Tagovailoa will make his first start against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams on November 1.
