Miami Dolphins name Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Miami Dolphins are now naming Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, according to tweet posted on Tuesday by Sportscenter.

Breaking: The Dolphins are naming Tua Tagovailoa their starting QB, a league source tells @AdamSchefter.



Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut Sunday vs. Jets. pic.twitter.com/8kx6zoucJY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2020

This comes after his NFL debut on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Quarterback Tagovailoa will make his first start against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams on November 1.

