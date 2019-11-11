Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The head of a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train system apologized to a black rider who was detained and cited by police for eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform after an outcry from people who assailed enforcement of a no-food rule as racist.

More than two dozen people staged an "eat-in" at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station over the weekend and others continue to protest the Nov. 4 encounter, which ended with a 31-year-old man, who was headed to work, in handcuffs and unable to leave until he had told BART police his name.