TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday’s Mega Millions drawing once again failed to produce a grand-prize winner, causing the jackpot to swell closer to the $1-billion mark.

Friday’s winning numbers — 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and the Mega Ball 25 — went unmatched once again, continuing a months-long trend that began after the last jackpot-winner was announced on April 18.

The estimated jackpot now stands at $820 million, with a cash value of $422 million.

The jackpot rose to similar heights around the same time last year — leading to a $1.337 billion jackpot being awarded on July 29, 2022. It was the third billion-dollar jackpot won in the competition’s history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The current jackpot amount is the fifth-largest in the game’s history, but still more than $700 million beneath the largest ever won.

AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC
$1.348 billion1/13/20231-ME
$1.337 billion7/29/20221-IL
$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI
$820 million (est)7/25/2023?
$656 million                 3/30/2012                 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA
$543 million7/24/20181-CA
$536 million7/8/20161-IN
$533 million3/30/20181-NJ

Even though the jackpot wasn’t awarded in Friday’s drawing, there were eight fairly big winners who matched all five white balls to earn the second-tier prize of $1 million: Two ticketholders each in Florida, New Jersey and North Carolina won the $1 million prize, with another winner each in California and Michigan.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25  at 11 p.m. ET.