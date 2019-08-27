Mattel releases Rosa Parks, Sally Ride Barbie dolls

(CNN/WPRI) — One helped spark the Civil Rights Movement, the other was a pioneer in space. Now, Rosa Parks and astronaut Sally Ride are the newest Barbie dolls.

Both dolls come with authentic clothing, unique accessories, and educational material about each woman’s contribution to society.

Mattel said both women, “made the world better for future generations of girls.”

Rosa Parks was an American activist who in 1955 refused to give up her bus seat to a white man and sparked the Montgomery bus boycott.

Sally Ride was the first American woman and the youngest American to fly in space.

The dolls are part of Mattel’s “Inspiring Women” series. Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson and Frida Kahlo are also part of the collection.