Maryland bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic

Nexstar Media Wire

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (WTNH/CNN) — A Maryland bar is taking the safety of its customers seriously — in a fun way.

Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City bought bumper tables for customers to use once they reopen.

It’s an idea from Revolution Event Design and Production in Baltimore.

The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels, and they are guaranteed to keep customers 6 feet apart.

Customers stand in the middle of the tube and are still able to walk around and chat while maintaining a safe distance from others.

One of the owners said they’ve gotten an “incredible reaction” so far, adding that they are talking to other businesses about producing bumper tables for them.

