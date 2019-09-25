Marshalls opens first online store

Marshalls recently opened its first stores in Hawaii.

Now, it’s offering even more opportunities to bargain hunt.

The discount store is launching a website for the first time.

The store’s rotating inventory and low prices on name brand goods have kept its physical locations popular among shoppers.

Marshalls hopes to duplicate that experience online with a similar mix of merchandise and returns that can be made online or in-store.

Marshalls’ parent company also owns Tj Maxx and Home Goods and has seen its stock rise despite many retail businesses losing money.