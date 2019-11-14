Mars is launching a new vegan chocolate bar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mars is coming out with a new vegan chocolate bar.

They’re the first major confectionery company to offer a plant-based alternative to milk chocolate. Apparently– it wasn’t easy.

Without the dairy in milk chocolate– getting that creamy texture was a challenge.

The bars will come in three flavors– caramelized hazelnut, caramel and sea salt, and smooth orange.

The bad news is that these bars will cost about three times as much– and they’re only going to be in grocery stores in the United Kingdom for now.

But if you’re itching to get a taste, the company said that you will be able to get them on Amazon.