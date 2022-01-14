Here are the days when you can visit a national park for free

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Park Service (NPS) sites are waiving entrance fees for everyone on Monday, Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

It’s also a day of service, commemorated on the third Monday of January every year, when hundreds of volunteers participate in service projects at parks across the nation.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service to encourage volunteerism. It’s also the first day of the year when NPS sites offer free admission.

Mark your calendar for these dates in 2022:

April 16: First day of National Park Week

First day of National Park Week August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act September 24: National Public Lands Day

National Public Lands Day November 11: Veterans Day

Make sure to check each park’s website for hours of operation before heading out there.