IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation) — First responders are on the scene of a military aircraft crash in Imperial County, California, according to Naval Air Facility El Centro.

The aircraft belongs to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is an aviation unit of the United States Marine Corps.

Early reports said the aircraft was carrying nuclear material, but the air facility said that was not the case.

Reached by phone Wednesday, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office referred all questions to the Marine Corps. Air Station Yuma.

MCAS Yuma could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.