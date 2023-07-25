SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A guest at an Ohio amusement park was injured after being hit by a cellphone while riding a roller coaster Saturday.

According to a statement from Cedar Point, the guest was riding the Maverick when he was hit by a phone that fell out of another rider’s pocket. The injured person was treated by the Cedar Point first aid team and released, according to the park.

The man, identified by the Detroit Free Press as David Carter, told the paper he was struck in the head and started bleeding. He said he was diagnosed with a concussion the next day.

According to the statement from Cedar Point, the Valravn, GateKeeper, Rougarou, Magnum XL-200, Steel Vengeance, and Millennium Force rides do not allow any loose articles while riding.

The park does, however, require Maverick riders to remove their earrings. Riders can also only wear glasses “if they are secured with an athletic strap.”

“In general, loose articles must be secured while riding, or left with a non-rider,” the statement said. More details about Cedar Point’s loose articles policy can be found here.

Earlier this month, a woman filed a lawsuit against Cedar Point’s parent company after she was hit by a metal bracket that broke off from one of the park’s rides. She claims she suffered “serious, permanent, disabling personal injuries” and accused the park and parent company Cedar Fair of being “willfully negligent” in caring for the ride.