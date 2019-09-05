Man purchases over 100 generators, food to send to Bahamas

A man in Florida was purchasing generators and food at Costco on Wednesday.
Yes, Hurricane Dorian preparations were advised in the area.
However, the man was not purchasing the items for himself.
Alec Sprague posted on FB that the unidentified man was purchasing over 100 generators and food to send to the Bahamas.
The Bahamas were devastated as Hurricane Dorian stalled over the islands earlier in the week. The death toll, as of this writing, is at 20 and countless homes and towns are in ruins.
Dorian is now making her way toward the southeast of the U.S.