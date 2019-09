A man who goes by the name of “Winter” really likes coffee.

He says he has visited more than 15,000 Starbucks locations on four Continents, according to CNN.

Winter started his quest in 1997.

The problem, when he started there were only about 1,500 locations.

Starbucks has just opened its 30,000 store in China.

Winter calls it “starbucking” and calls his travels “an extreme hobby.”