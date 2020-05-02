1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County KHON2 News at 4

Man goes to clear out dead mom’s home, finds body in freezer

National

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (Daily News) — Police say a man found a decomposed body in his dead mother’s freezer as he was clearing out her New York City apartment.

The New York Daily News reported Friday that he found the body this week in a chest freezer that had been sealed with duct tape. The Hamilton Heights building’s superintendent says investigators told him the body appeared to have been stored for over 10 years.

It was so decayed its sex couldn’t be determined. An investigation is underway, and an autopsy is planned.

The super says the deceased tenant was pleasant but never allowed workers into the apartment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 80° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories