Mail fraud suspect named Speedy Gonzalez arrested in Georgia

Speedy Gonzalez (Source: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — After months on the run, a mail fraud suspect who lived up to his legal name of Speedy Gonzalez has been arrested in Georgia.

Authorities said the 35-year-old Buford man was taken into custody Saturday during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County. Police said in a statement that officers began looking for Gonzalez after a victim reported in January that multiple checks were stolen from his mailbox.

Gonzalez is accused of swiping the checks and buying more than $3,000 worth of merchandise before returning the items for cash. He was booked into jail on forgery and theft charges.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

