Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles San Jose area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the South Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was reported about 4.9 miles southwest of Alum Rock, or about 8 miles west of Milpitas, striking along the Calaveras Fault.
The earthquake had a recorded depth of 7.4 km.
