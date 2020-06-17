Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles San Jose area

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the South Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported about 4.9 miles southwest of Alum Rock, or about 8 miles west of Milpitas, striking along the Calaveras Fault.

The earthquake had a recorded depth of 7.4 km.

