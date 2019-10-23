Macy’s to hold national hiring event on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Macy’s, Inc. is holding a national hiring event on Thursday, October 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in local time zones. Events will be held at all stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers to support the company’s plans to hire approximately 80,000 seasonal colleagues.

Macy’s, Inc. is offering full-time, part-time and flexible positions at its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers in anticipation of a busy holiday shopping season.

In addition to hiring events and on-site interviews, Macy’s, Inc. offers quick and convenient phone interviews for online applicants. The phone interview process provides applicants the option to interview from wherever it’s convenient, and applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.

Prior to the national hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email.

Open positions and additional information is available at macysJOBS.com.