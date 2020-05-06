Live Now
Lowe’s to deliver flowers to moms at senior care centers for Mother’s Day

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJW) — Lowe’s is partnering with local flower shops and Uber to deliver $1 million worth of flower baskets to more than 500 long-term care and senior facilities for Mother’s Day.

The company says it will make the donations in several cities across the country.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. “We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries, will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

