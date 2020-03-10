Louisiana man forgets to renew his vehicle registration for 23 years

We all get busy and forget to do things, like renew our vehicle registration. For one man in Louisiana, that excuse got him by for 23 years!

The driver was riding around with a license plate that hadn’t been renewed since 1997. Slidell police said when an officer recently stopped the driver, he told the officer he’s been busy and totally forgot. The driver apologized and told the officer he would take care of it as soon as he got home.

No word whether the driver got a ticket or got off with a warning. Louisiana drivers are supposed to renew their tags every two years.