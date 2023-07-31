HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lori Vallow Daybell, who has become known as the Doomsday Mom, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Monday, according to NewsNation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Daybell was found guilty on May 12, of murdering her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, who was Lori’s husband Chad’s first wife.

According to NewsNation, more than 60 witnesses were called to testify during the trial. Vallow herself did not testify, nor did her defense team call any witnesses.

Lori was arrested while on Kauai, in February 2020, after she failed to produce JJ and Tylee. This came about after Kay Woodcock, the sister of Lori’s fourth husband Charles and JJ’s biological grandmother, asked for police to do a welfare check on JJ after she had lost contact with JJ.

A few weeks later, Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed and a second autopsy was performed, after which the coroner determined she had been asphyxiated.

Lori and Chad Daybell married shortly after Tammy died.

Chad Daybell is also set to stand trial for the deaths but is being tried separately.

Lori faces life in prison without parole.