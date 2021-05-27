Lori Daybell found unfit to stand trial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Idaho mom accused of killing her children was found unfit to stand trial on Thursday, May 27.

A psychological assessment recommended that Lori Daybell undergo treatment instead.

According to court records, prosecutors contested the findings so a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Daybell and her husband Chad are charged with the murder of her two children, Tylee and Joshua, and Chad’s wife, Tammy.

The Daybell couple had moved to Kauai shortly after her children disapeared in September 2019.

The remains of the children were found in June 2020 in Chad’s backyard.