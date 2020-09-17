Long-awaited price and release dates for PS5, Xbox Series X revealed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After months of anticipation, the release dates and the price for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X were announced on Sept. 16.

Sony’s PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. As for the rest of the world, the PS5 is slated to come out on November 19.

For the Xbox, it’s set to release worldwide on November 10.

As for the price point, it is no secret that gaming consoles have become quite pricey over the years. This time, both companies will be providing two price options for gamers to choose from.

For the PS5, players can choose between the standard PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The difference? One has a disc drive and the other does not.

The standard console, which includes a Blu-ray disc driver, will cost gamers $499.99. Without it, the digital edition will cost $399.99.

As for the Xbox, Microsoft is set to release the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S — both with different price points and major physical differences.

The company is calling the Xbox Series X its “most powerful console ever made,” while its Xbox Series S, a “next-generation performance in our smallest console ever built at a more affordable price.”

The Series X stands at a $499 price tag, while the Series S stands at $299.

