WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade kicked off Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and viewers were able to catch all the action right here on Eyewitness News.

The parade was back in full swing after being canceled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Eyewitness News morning anchors Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey hosted the parade, along with 102.7 KISS FM radio personality Gary Chrisman.

The parade began at the intersection of Susquehanna and West Fourth Streets and headed east to the intersection of West Fourth and Market Streets.