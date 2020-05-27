LIVE UPDATES: SpaceX, NASA scrub historic crewed launch due to poor weather

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – NASA and SpaceX have scrubbed Wednesday’s historic launch of a commercial crewed mission from the Kennedy Space Center due to weather.

The weather along Florida’s Space Coast was iffy for most of the day. The National Weather Service even issued a brief tornado warning north of the launch site just a few hours ahead of the targeted launch time.

The Demo-2 mission was scrubbed with less than 20 minutes to go. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were strapped into their seats and the hatch was closed, ready for liftoff from Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A.

SpaceX and NASA will now try to launch the Demo-2 mission on Saturday afternoon. When they launch, Behnken and Hurley will be the first humans sent into space from U.S. soil since 2011.

If all goes according to plan this weekend, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center around 3:22 p.m. ET and carry Behnken and Hurley to the International Space Station.

“I don’t have to tell you all how exciting it is to have the first flight of humans to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years,” Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana said Tuesday.

The Demo-2 mission marks a new era of human spaceflight. NASA describes is a the final major step before the Commercial Crew Program certifies Crew Dragon for long-duration missions to the space station.

Nexstar will be bringing you live coverage throughout the day of the historic crewed launch. Check back here for updates.