Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Wednesday briefing

At least 1 dead after tornadoes, severe weather sweep across parts of Oklahoma

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At least one person has died as a result of tornadoes that swept across Oklahoma Wednesday.

Officials with the Marshall County Emergency Management confirmed the death after a tornado touched down in Madill.

Several Madill residents took to Twitter to post photos and videos that they took of the tornado.

Officials urged residents in several southern Oklahoma counties to take shelter amid tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to KFOR, several people have shared photos of a tornado on the ground.

The National Weather Service in Norman showed the movement of four severe weather cells amid tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma and north Texas.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 86° 67°

Thursday

79° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Monday

80° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

Trending Stories