Hundreds attend funeral of veteran with no family

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people showed up to a veteran’s funeral in Sarasota, Florida after learning the man had no family.
Edward K. Pearson passed August 31. He was 80 years old.
Because Pearson had no immediate family to come to his funeral, the public is welcome to attend.
His public service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
The cemetery is located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota.
