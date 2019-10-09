LIST: PG&E to shut off power to nearly 800,000 customers due to high fire danger

WATCH LIVE: KRONon has live coverage of the PG&E power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of thousands of people in the Bay Area will lose power soon in an attempt to reduce the risk of wildfire amid dry, windy conditions.

PG&E announced Tuesday that power will be shut off in portions of 34 California counties due to a severe dry wind event that is expected to create high fire danger.

They estimate the shutoff will affect 800,000 customers across California.

In the Bay Area, it’s estimated 274,000 customers will be impacted. San Francisco is the only county that will not be impacted out of the Bay Area’s nine counties.

PG&E expects to begin turning off power in some areas early Wednesday, just after midnight, PG&E officials said in a statement.

The power will be turned off to communities in stages.

The timing of when certain areas will depend on local timing of the severe wind conditions, beginning with counties in the northern part of the state, according to PG&E.

PG&E anticipates that this weather event will last through midday Thursday, with peak winds forecasted from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning and reaching 40 to 55 mph, with isolated gusts up to 60 to 70 mph.

Who Will Be Affected

Areas to be impacted by PG&E power shutoffs include:

Alameda (32,613 customers): Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore

Alpine (633 customers): Bear Valley

Amador (16,041 customers): Pioneer, Jackson, Sutter Creek, Pine Grove, Plymouth, Volcano, Fiddletown, River Pines, Amador City, Drytown, Martell, Ione

Butte (29,907 customers): Oroville, Chico, Magalia, Paradise, Berry Creek, Forest Ranch, Palermo, Bangor, Cohasset, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Stirling City, Feather Falls, Biggs, Brush Creek, Yankee Hill, Gridley, Rackerby, Butte Valley, Hurleton, Paradise Pines

Calaveras (23,748 customers): Arnold, Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Murphys, San Andreas, West Point, Mountain Ranch, Mokelumne Hill, Rail Road Flat, Vallecito, Wilseyville, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Glencoe, Douglas Flat, Sheep Ranch, White Pines, Dorrington, Camp Connell, Tamarack, Altaville, Valley Springs

Colusa (1,813 customers): Arbuckle, Stonyford, Williams, Sites, Maxwell

Contra Costa (40,219 customers): San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Berkeley, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Albany, Antioch, Martinez

El Dorado (51,284 customers): Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Camino, Rescue, El Dorado, Somerset, Cool, Shingle Springs, Georgetown, Garden Valley, Diamond Springs, Pilot Hill, Grizzly Flats, Twin Bridges, Greenwood, Kyburz, Lotus, Kelsey, Mount Aukum, Coloma, Pacific House, Fair Play, Omo Ranch, Silver Fork, Canyon, Aukum

Glenn (1,590 customers): Orland, Willows, Artois, Elk Creek, Glenn

Humboldt: TBA

Kern: TBA

Lake (26,430 customers): Clearlake, Lakeport, Clearlake Oaks, Lucerne, Nice, Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Middletown, Kelseyville, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Glenhaven, Witter Springs, Clearlake Park, Loch Lomond

Mariposa (1,812 customers): Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill, Mariposa

Marin (10,000 customers): Bolinas, Fairfax, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Olema, Sausalito, Stinson Beach

Mendocino (6,000 customers): Ukiah, Potter Valley, Hopland, Redwood Valley, Willits, Boonville, Calpella, Talmage, Fort Bragg

Napa (32,124 customers): Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon

Nevada (43,217 customers): Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, North San Juan, Washington, Norden, Chicago Park, Cedar Ridge, Truckee, Kingvale

Placer (51,641 customers): Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Newcastle, Foresthill, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Penryn, Rocklin, Applegate, Alta, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Weimar, Gold Run, Baxter, Roseville, Sheridan, Christian Valley

Plumas (803 customers): La Porte, Quincy, Belden, Storrie, Twain, Bucks Lake, Tobin

San Mateo (14,766 customers): Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton

Santa Clara (38,123 customers): San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City

Santa Cruz (32,017 customers): Aptos, Boulder Creek, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Ben Lomond, Felton, Santa Cruz, Los Gatos, Mount Hermon, Brookdale, Davenport, Capitola, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Corralitos, Saratoga, Bonny Doon

San Joaquin (52 customers): Vernalis, Tracy, Stockton, Farmington

Shasta (27,960 customers): Redding, Anderson, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Cottonwood, Lakehead, Millville, Bella Vista, Oak Run, Whitmore, Igo, Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Big Bend, Shasta Lake, Ono, Shasta, Burney

Sierra (1,165 customers): Sierra City, Downieville, Alleghany, Goodyears Bar, Pike City

Solano (32,862 customers): Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon

Sonoma (66,289 customers): Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton, Bodega Bay

Stanislaus (1,088 customers): Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Oakdale, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Modesto, Riverbank

Tehama (24,374 customers): Red Bluff, Los Molinos, Gerber, Corning, Mineral, Paynes Creek, Manton, Vina, Tehama, Mill Creek, Paskenta, Proberta, Flournoy

Trinity: TBA

Tuolumne (34,413 customers): Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Columbia, Soulsbyville, Long Barn, Strawberry, Chinese Camp, Cold Springs, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat, Sierra Village

Yolo (5,791 customers): Winters, Esparto, Guinda, Capay, Brooks, Madison, Rumsey, Woodland, Davis, Dunnigan, Zamora

Yuba (6,919 customers): Marysville, Browns Valley, Oregon House, Brownsville, Wheatland, Dobbins, Camptonville, Smartville, Challenge, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley, Loma Rica

Tracking Weather Conditions

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North and East Bay Hills and Valleys from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 5 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.

The National Weather Service says this event has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event in the area since the October 2017 North Bay fires.

🚩Red Flag Warnings🚩 begin at:



⚠️5 AM Wed➡️North Bay Mtns & Valleys, East Bay Hills & Valleys, Diablo Range

⚠️5 PM Wed➡️Santa Cruz Mtns



*This event has the potential to be the strongest offshore wind event in the area since the October 2017 North Bay fires.* #CAwx #CAFire pic.twitter.com/KvAlAD4TCO — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2019

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday due to forecasted strong and gusty winds.

Wind Advisory in effect from 6 am Wednesday to 3 pm Thursday for the North and East Bay Hills. Strong and gusty north to northeast winds expected, with strongest winds on Wednesday night. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IbiUrjvTC0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2019

Be Prepared

PG&E is currently monitoring weather conditions around the Bay Area including the East Bay and has already started calling customers, warning people that once the power is ready to be turned back on, it could take some time because each power line must be inspected first.

Residents are advised to be prepared for 48 to 72 hours without power.

Some important tips to prepare include having an emergency kit ready that contains flashlights, non-perishable foods, and a portable charger for your cell phone.

Remember to unplug electric appliances and equipment and make sure your food stays cold by keeping your refrigerator and freezer closed.

PG&E is also reminding people who rely on electric or battery-dependent medical tech such as assistive technology, breathing machines, power wheelchairs or scooters and home oxygen or dialysis to have a plan in place for an extended power outage.

If you rely on electric or battery-dependent medical technologies such as assistive technology, breathing machines, a power wheelchair or scooter & home oxygen or dialysis, it is critical that you have a plan in place for an extended power outage https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC pic.twitter.com/E86C7GfTHJ — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 8, 2019

