(WJW) – LeBron James‘ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to a family spokesperson.
The spokesperson said Bronny James, a freshman basketball player at the University of Southern California, was practicing when the medical emergency happened. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.
A family spokesperson told Nexstar’s WJW: “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and [mother] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
TMZ Sports was the first to report the news, according to Nexstar’s KTLA.
Sources told TMZ that a 911 call was made at around 9:26 a.m. Monday at USC’s Galen Center, where the team plays and practices.
The McDonald’s All-American committed to USC back in May after a successful run at Los Angeles’ elite Sierra Canyon School, KTLA reported. The 18-year-old was one of the top point guard prospects in the country “due to his playmaking skills, steady jump shot and perimeter defense,” according to KTLA.
Bronny James has been expected to someday play in the NBA, where his dad hopes to play alongside him, KTLA reported.