HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 29-year-old Black man fatally shot last month by a Houston police officer said that an independent autopsy shows he was shot in the back of his neck.

Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he exited a vehicle, police said. Police said he was being pursued because he was wanted on three felony warrants.

“The witnesses have said that he got out of the car and was running away. We believe the body cameras will all show it,” attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference Wednesday.

Crump called on police to immediately release the body camera footage. Police said Wednesday that the footage will be released within 30 days of the shooting but didn’t give a specific release date.

The Harris County medical examiner’s office lists Randle’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the neck, but its full autopsy hasn’t been released.

Police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle after seeing Randle get into its passenger seat, but the driver didn’t stop till officers eventually blocked its path.

Police say Randle then exited and an officer shot him. Police say Randle was in possession of a bag with a gun in it.