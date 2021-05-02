Las Vegas tourism, airport, casinos show rebound from coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, with new reports showing increases in airport passengers and tourism, and casinos statewide reporting $1 billion in winnings last month for the first time since February 2020.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Tuesday that casino winnings reported last month even topped March 2019 figures.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority launched a new advertising campaign Monday and reported Tuesday that it tallied more than 2.2 million visitors in March.

McCarran International Airport said it handled nearly 2.6 million passengers last month, up from about 1.6 million in February.