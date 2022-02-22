LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the death of a child Tuesday afternoon.



Police are calling this a “domestic-related homicide of a child.” The scene is near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue on the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Dr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Eddie could go.

With a northerly swell ramping up at the end of this week, the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is officially on yellow alert.

It’s been six years since Waimea Bay last called the day when John John Florence won a record-breaking contest in 2016.

Contest main forecaster Chris Owens says it might not become the standard 20-foot Hawaiian size usually required for the contest, but conditions could be consistent and nicely groomed on Friday.

“The only problem with this is there is some swell decay as it approaches the islands, but if you look at the model you can see really big surf heading for the islands and then about 500 miles before Kauai or so it just starts kind of decaying which is more of the 15-foot range,” Owens said.

The swell might not make it to the standard, but Owens says organizer Clyde Aikau might still want it to get the green light.

“Clyde wants to just do it if it’s 15-20 feet instead of 20-feet plus, and let us go out there and maybe even use smaller boards and do some rippin’ in Waimea instead of just surviving it,” Owens said.

The thought is that the family would like to honor Eddie since so much time has passed since the contest was last held. Also, Owens thinks there would still be an epic show.

“When you get those top surfers in the world that are in the Eddie like John John Florence he can work miracles on even the smaller day.”

2015 Big Wave World Tour champion Makuakai Rothman says he’ll support Clyde’s decision.

“I personally don’t think it will run, I don’t think it’s the one but regardless of what happens I back uncle Clyde 100% in their decision whatever that may be,” Rothman said.

He adds not to worry about the 55 surfers now on alert being ready.

“There’s no off-season for a big wave surfer you’re either ready 100% or you’re not.”

This will most likely be the last chance for the contest in this holding period, which ends on the 28th.

