Las Vegas MGM Resorts may partially close, CEO says

LAS VEGAS (KHON2) — The CEO of MGM Resorts says some of the company’s Las Vegas properties could face partial closures.

The announcement comes as Vegas casinos see light demand amid the pandemic.

CEO Bill Hornbuckle made the comments during an investor earnings call on Oct. 30, but declined to say which properties would be affected.

Earlier this month, Wynn Resorts cut operations at its Encore property to four nights a week, indefinitely.

