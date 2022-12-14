LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas babysitter who battered and killed a 5-year-old boy she was watching was sentenced Wednesday morning to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Laurren Courtney, 23, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder for the death of Ryan James Peralto. Ryan suffered a fractured skull, a brain bleed, and damage to his spleen, liver, pancreas and intestines before he died, according to police.

Courtney was scheduled to begin her trial for murder on Oct. 17, 2022.

On March 11, 2021, Courtney was babysitting Ryan and shoved him after he urinated on himself. Courtney, who was a regular babysitter for the family, told police she probably shoved the boy “harder” than she should have, which caused him to hit his head on the floor.

Courtney tried to accuse Ryan’s father of causing some of the boy’s injuries as she said Ryan already had a bruise on his forehead when she came to the home that day, but video evidence showed her brutally beating the child over a two-minute period.

Laurren Courtney, who beat and killed a 5-year-old boy she was babysitting, was sentenced to life in prison on Dec 14, 2022. (KLAS)

Laurren Courtney, who beat and killed a 5-year-old boy she was babysitting, appeared in court on May 18, 2021. (KLAS)

At one point in the video, Courtney is seen dragging the boy into a bathroom before squatting down, kicking his head and screaming at him while he lied limp. Courtney turned on the shower and left the bathroom after several minutes while the child can be heard crying and moaning.

She later told police she could not remember how the child was injured while in her care and that she knew there were surveillance cameras set up around the home. The boy’s father had installed the cameras after his daughter told him that Courtney was hurting Ryan.

Ryan’s father saw through the cameras his child lying motionless on the couch while Courtney was “cleaning fluids off the floor” before Courtney called him and told him Ryan had become ill and vomited blood.

Jail records spelled her name as Laurren J. Courtney, but police records also identified her as Lauren Jeanette Courtney.

Courtney will receive credit for her sentence of 644 days already served behind bars.