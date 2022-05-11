CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The parents of Larry Millete, husband of missing, presumed-dead woman Maya “May” Millete, are suing Chula Vista police and the city of Chula Vista over what they say was “inappropriate” treatment towards them.

The lawsuit from Judith and Benito Millete stems from the way they say officers conducted themselves while executing multiple search warrants at their family home and one incident in which the Millete children were picked up from school without prior consent.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The 11-page document filed last week in the San Diego County court system seeks unspecified financial damages for mental and emotional distress, pain and suffering. The lawsuit states that the money will be used to recoup the costs associated with damage to their property that they say happened during the different searches.

The first complaint comes from a search of the home conducted on May 7, 2021. The plaintiffs claim that upon arrival at the Millete home, officers were wearing bulletproof vests with guns drawn. The man’s parents say that police forced their way into the house and destroyed property including doors and locks.

During the incident, the family claims officers forced their way into their granddaughter’s bedroom with guns drawn and made family members sit outside while police searched the home, causing humiliation.

The parents allege in the suit that in July, Benito was shoved to the ground and had a gun pointed at him by officers.

Judith and Benito also say in the suit that in September 2021, officers went to the schools of Larry and Maya’s children and picked them up without parental consent. They claim the agency held them at a police station for several hours.

The Milletes describe the conduct as outrageous and extreme, saying that their actions fall “beyond the bounds of decency,” and saying that the incidents caused them anxiety, as well as mental and emotional distress.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The lawsuit comes as Larry Millete remains in custody without bail, charged on suspicion of killing his wife.

To this day, Maya Millete’s body has not been found.

Chula Vista police officials declined to comment, and FOX 5 did not hear back from the attorneys for the Millete family.