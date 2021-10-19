Larry Millete arrested on suspicion of murder in wife’s disappearance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Larry Millete has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of his wife Maya “May” Millete, a Chula Vista mother of three who was reported missing nine months ago, police said Tuesday.

Maya, 40, has been missing since Jan. 7, when she disappeared from her family’s home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. Her husband was the only person of interest named by police in the case.

SkyFOX showed FBI agents and Chula Vista police surrounding the family home around noon.

Detectives served three search warrants at the house during the investigation into Maya’s disappearance, with an additional search conducted at a Millete family member’s home. In May, police filed a gun violence restraining order against Larry Millete with a detective requesting the order “to protect the public and prevent harm to the respondent or others.”

The Chula Vista Police Department was investigating Maya’s disappearance with help from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The police department will hold a joint news conference with San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan at 3:30 p.m. Watch the livestream here.