SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Krispy Kreme announced Monday that it will deflate the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said on its website.

“So for the next four Wednesdays, we are helping you fill your tank with Original Glazed ® Dozens by pricing them at the cost of the national average of 1 gallon of regular gas.”

Krispy Kreme is running the promotion every Wednesday from April 13 through May 5.

The price for April 13 is $4.11, but that will change week to week based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen donuts every Monday on its Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as on its website.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shops. Purchases can be made in-store, via drive-thru or online.