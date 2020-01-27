Kobe Bryant to be inducted to Basketball Hall of Fame as part of 2020 class

Kobe Bryant will be named as one of the 2020 inductees in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo confirmed what was already a foregone conclusion, speaking to The Athletic: “Kobe will be honored the way he should be.”

In December, Bryant was nominated alongside Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tim Hardaway and Muggsy Bogues. The 2020 class will be officially announced in April.

In 20 seasons in the NBA, he was a 5X NBA Champion, 2X NBA Finals MVP, 1X NBA season MVP, 18X All-Star, 4X All-Star Game MVP, 11X All-NBA First Team, 9X All-Defensive First Team, 2X season scoring champion, and 1X Slam Dunk Contest champion. He also won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

He died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26th.