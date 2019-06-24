National

Kentucky Fried Chicken has new 'Cheetos Chicken Sandwich'

Check out Kentucky Fried Chicken's newest menu offering.

Starting next month, the fried chicken chain will offer 'KFC Cheetos Sandwich.'

The sandwich features a crispy fried chicken filet topped with a "special Cheetos sauce" sitting on a bed of Cheetos.

That's only one of the items listed on the new cheetos line-up at the restaurant.

The lineup also includes "Cheetos-fied KFC hot wings", "cheetos loaded fries" and "KFC mac and cheetos bowl."

