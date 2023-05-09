OTTAWA, Kan. (WDAF) — Deputies in Kansas stopped a driver on Friday who may have been having a little too much fun on Cinco de Mayo.

Franklin County deputies south of the metro pulled over a suspected drunk driver in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35.

When they asked the driver to exit his car for a field sobriety test, deputies discovered he wore a Bud Light beer can costume over his clothes.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook post Saturday morning.

Deputies eventually arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and transported him to the Franklin County, Kansas Jail in Ottawa.

The suspect has since posted bond and is no longer in custody.