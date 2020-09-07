Harris, Pence campaign in Wisconsin on Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are campaigning in Wisconsin Monday.

Harris will visit Milwaukee for her first traditional campaign stop since joining Joe Biden on the ticket, while Pence will speak in western La Crosse.

The Labor Day appearances come days after President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were in Kenosha. Wisconsin is one of a few swing states that Trump won by less than a percentage point in 2016.

Pence’s event happened Monday morning. He spoke at Dairyland Power Cooperative to thank “all of the hardworking Americans who make up the greatest labor force in the world,” according to the vice president’s office.

Harris will speak with Black business owners and union members Monday afternoon. The California senator will tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers facility and attend a roundtable to discuss plans to advance racial equity as part of the country’s economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Trump is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. ET from the White House. You can watch the president’s live news conference here.

Biden will speak in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at around 4 p.m. ET. He’s scheduled to meet with the head of the largest federation of U.S. labor unions, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.