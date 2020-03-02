‘Judge Judy’ 25th season will be the last

FILE – This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Lifetime achievement award winner Judge Judy Sheindlin in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The tough-talking former New York family court judge has ruled her television courtroom since 1996 and her popularity made her the highest-paid personality in TV. She announced on “Ellen” that next season will be her 25th and last making original episodes of “Judge Judy.” After that, the 77-year-old mediator will be making a new show called “Judy Justice” that will debut in fall 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The upcoming season of reality court TV ‘Judge Judy’ will be the last.

Judy Sheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen Degeneres on Monday.

She said the 25th season of ‘Judge Judy’ on CBS will be the final one.

According to judgejudy.com, in the 2018-19 season, her show averaged 10 million viewers a day.

That year she pocketed $147 million dollars and was the highest paid TV host, according to Forbes.

If you’re a big fan, don’t worry — Sheindlin said she she isn’t retiring.

She teased — but didn’t give many details — about a new show in the works called ‘Judy Justice.’