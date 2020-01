Jason Momoa showed his soft side during a visit to children at a Pennsylvania hospital.

The Hawaii born actor took a break from the big screen to visit patients at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The hospital tweeted these pictures of Momoa posing with kids and thanked him for the visit.

Momoa was shooting his upcoming Nextflix thriller, “Sweet Girl,” which he’s also producing.

The film is about a father seeking justice for the death of his wife, while protecting his daughter.