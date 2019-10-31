Jason Momoa embarks on new career path

Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere screening of SundanceTV’s “The Red Road”, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for SundanceTV/AP Images)

Actor Jason Momoa has been talking about his water line for some time. But Mananalu, a bottled water venture that seeks to swap the use of plastic water bottles for aluminum packaging, is now selling online and is “offiical” as he noted in an Instagram post.

In part, Mananalu’s vision is to “change the consciousness that won’t allow the perpetuation of plastics to litter and suffocate our oceans and damage the environment any longer.”

A 12-pack of the aluminum-donned water is listed as $16.99 on the website and every order receives free shipping. Though it appears they only ship to continental addresses at this time. Online sales begin Thursday, Oct. 31 and will apparently hit stores in the Spring.