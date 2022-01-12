Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet release joint statement calling it quits

Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and wife Lisa Bonet are “parting ways in marriage.”

The actor, 42, released a joint statement that says, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Read the entire statement below:

We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring

And so~ We share our Family news~

That we are parting ways in marriage.

We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~

But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…

Our devotion unwavering

to this sacred life

& our Children

Teaching our Children

What’s possible ~

Living the Prayer

May Love Prevail

✨ J & L

Momoa recently returned to Hawaii to shoot the sequel to Aquaman, called “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” The film is expected to be released in December.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

During Momoa’s visit, he filmed a public service announcement urging people to take care of the land for the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Malama Hawaii campaign.