thedaringkitchen.com

It’s national Pie Day!

The map above was put together by food and cooking site thedaringkitchen.com.

It is based on geotagged twitter data in the last month tracking specific types of pie mentions and hashtags in each state (over 50,000 pie tweets tracked).

As you can see, apple pie dominates the map, but there is a lot more diversity in the eastern half of the US.

The state breakdown is as follows:

Apple Pie – 23 states

Pumpkin Pie – 7 states

Pecan Pie – 7 states

Cherry Pie – 4 states

Chocolate Pie – 3 states

Blueberry Pie – 2 states

Key Lime Pie – 1 state

Lemon Meringue – 1 state

Strawberry Pie – 1 state

Banana Cream – 1 state

Other pies such as mud pie, and sweet potato pie were also tracked, but they did not win any states.