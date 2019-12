It’s the day before Christmas.

But before we celebrate that, we can celebrate a classic holiday beverage.

Today is National Eggnog Day.

It’s a sweet drink made with milk, cream, sugar, spices, whipped eggs, and sometimes liquor.

It’s origins are unknown, and if you think the name is unappealing, some people call it “milk punch”.

While not everyone likes Eggnog, it has its fans, including our nation’s first president George Washington. He famously used a lot of alcohol in his eggnog recipe.