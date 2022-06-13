(AP) — The stars and producer of “Lightyear” say they’re dismayed and frustrated by Disney/Pixar’s new movie being banned in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE has banned the upcoming animated feature from showing in movie theaters after its inclusion of a kiss between two lesbian characters.

The UAE — which is home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai — announced through its Media Regulatory Office of the country’s Ministry of Youth and Culture that the film would not be opening in the country this Thursday. It didn’t elaborate. The film includes a female character voiced by actor Uzo Aduba kissing her female partner.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” said star Chris Evans at the U.K. premiere of the movie in central London Monday (13 JUNE 2022).”I mean, we’ve dealt with that at Marvel and you know, it feels good to be a part of something that is making social progress, but it’s with this ribbon of bittersweet frustration that at the same time, there are still places that have not caught up.”

“You know, I feel like it’s terrible, but at the same time, I feel like we’re going to push through that,” said his co-star Keke Palmer.”You know, I have a lot of faith and I think storytelling and filmmaking it always sometimes is – not to say before its time, but it’s on the brink of things like this. And so I just feel like, you know what? It is what it is. I’m glad it’s out there where it is and I know in the future it’ll be in those places as well.”

The decision by the UAE comes as Malaysia also reportedly will ban the film, raising the possibility other Muslim-majority nations could follow suit on one of Disney’s biggest animated films of the year as the film industry comes out of the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think that there’s anything in this film that is inappropriate for anybody,” producer Galyn Susman told The Associated Press.

“I think this is a film that talks about focusing on the future and appreciating what you have and not living in regret and loving, and just everybody in the film should – and in our lives – should love, right? So I’m sorry they don’t get to see that,” she added.

British astronaut Tim Peake was a guest of honor at the “Lightyear” premiere in London’s Leicester Square. Peake has a voice cameo in the movie and said he jumped at the chance to get involved.

When I got the call, I just thought, wow, you know what’s not to like about this? It’s Disney Pixar, it’s a great movie, it’s got some great messages, it’s humorous, and I find it actually really an inspiring story as well,” said Peake.

In “Lightyear,” actor Evans fills the considerable shoes of Tim Allen, who provided the voice of beloved ‘toon Buzz Lightyear in the four “Toy Story” features.

“Lightyear,” tells Buzz’s origin story, before he met up with Woody and the gang in the “Toy Story” adventures. “Lightyear” reveals a lot of intel about Buzz, including the story behind his catchphrase, “To infinity and beyond.”

Buzz’s crew consists of Izzy (Palmer), Mo (Taika Waititi) and Darby Steel (Dale Soules) – a group of misfits thrown together, who have to combine wits to get themselves out of trouble.

Waititi, who has written and directed the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder,” said that he was pleasantly surprised by “Lightyear.”

“I saw a movie with my kids and I had only really just ever, like, read the scenes that I was in, so I didn’t really know the whole story. And it’s incredible; it’s inspiring. I mean, like every Pixar film, there’s definitely a moment where, like, you’re going to cry unless you don’t have a heart,” said the 46-year-old New Zealander.

It was Evans’ 40th birthday on Monday, but the actor had spent the day doing back-to-back press interviews with his co-stars before the premiere.

“We did press all day – that was my gift to him,” joked Waititi.”But, you know, later on, we’re going to get some dinner and hang out and we’ll find ways to celebrate.”

“Lightyear” also stars James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.It’s directed by Angus MacLane (co-director, “Finding Dory”) and produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot”).