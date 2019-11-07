Is National Cash Back Day the next Black Friday?

The holiday shopping calendar is getting busier–add Cash Back Day into the mix.

For 24 hours starting Thursday, November 7, hundreds of retailers are offering up to 20 percent cash back on purchases.

That includes online giants like Amazon, Expedia, and Overstock.com, and stores like Home Depot, Macy’s and Bass Pro Shops.

The event was created by the online coupon site “Retail-me-not.”

It is touted as a way to get your holiday shopping done sooner, and get a nice payout before the last-minute shopping rush.

Here’s how it works:

You create an account on retail-me-not, then shop from the list of retailers. Then your cash back is paid 45 days later via PayPal or Venmo.

This event aims to rival Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Retailers taking part are hoping this new shopping holiday will attract shoppers early in the season and motivate them to come back and buy again later.

Retail-me-not says “Cash Back Day” will be celebrated the first Thursday of November moving forward.