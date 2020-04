President Barack Obama talks with Irene Hirano, widow of Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, where he awarded Inouye with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The US Japan Council has announced that their president, Irene Hirano Inouye, widow of US Senator Daniel Inouye, has passed away at the age of 71.

According to the US Japan Council, Irene Hirano Inouye passed away on April 7, following an extended illness.

