Attention Parents!

About 7,000 infant bibs are being recalled because of a potential choking hazard.

The Matvrå infant bibs were sold in Ikea stores and online from August through September.

They come in two packs with one blue and one red bib.

Ikea has received two reports of the snaps detaching.

No injuries have been reported, but a child could potentially choke on the snaps.

If you own these bibs, stop using them immediately and return them to Ikea for a refund.