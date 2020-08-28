WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The Central Intelligence Agency is testing your intelligence in a puzzle they posted on Twitter.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The Tuesday trivia puzzle includes a hint: 1=Y;3=U and 14=C; 16=G
Anyone who can solve the puzzle is encouraged to check out the CIA Careers Page. The next puzzling piece of the post may be that the website they provided does not actually link to the CIA Careers Page, but we solved that with the link above!
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Man identified following fatal car crash on Rice Street in Kauai
- Woman jumps from 18-wheeler in Texas to escape suspected sex traffickers
- If you can solve this puzzle, the CIA wants you to apply for a job
- Maui firefighters extinguish a structure fire in Sprecklesville
- More emergency federal aid could be on the way for U.S. states impacted by Hurricane Laura